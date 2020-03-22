Milkmaid of the Milky Way is an award-winning point-and-click adventure game in rhyme that combines an exciting story with puzzles and exploration. What happens when a young milkmaid sees an alien craft in a fjord in 1920's Norway?



Deep in a fjord, a girl and her bovine,

Western Norway, nineteen-twenty-nine.

This is a story from Calf Ledge,

a small farm perched on a mountain edge.



It's 1920's Norway, and you play as Ruth, a young woman who lives alone on a remote farm at the end of a faraway fjord. You take care of your cows and make delicious dairy products that your friend sells in the closest town. But the dairy business is not going so well, and life on the farm is lonesome and hard. And at nights mysterious things keep happening to Ruth and her cows, making Ruth wonder: Is this the life she wants?



Then one day a giant, golden ship descends from the sky, forcing Ruth out on a journey that will change her life.



Milkmaid of the Milky Way is a story about moving into the unknown, breaking free from the past, it's a story about age, life, death and time - but most of all it's a story about finding your own place in the universe.



Features

A lovingly crafted universe with hand-painted backgrounds combined with old school pixel art

An exciting, intriguing story filled with wonder

2-3 hour playtime

All dialogue and game text written in rhyme!

Good pacing, not tooooo difficult

English, French and Norwegian languages

Autosave and custom save games

Four earth-based cows

Absolutely no microtransitions, loot boxes or pay to win :)

Made with passion by one guy from Norway

System Requirements

PC:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core Duo

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD 4000

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 1 GB available space

Sound Card: Built In

Mac:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: OSX

Processor: Intel Core Duo or better

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Storage: 500 MB available space