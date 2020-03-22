Milkmaid of the Milky Way
Milkmaid of the Milky Way is an award-winning point-and-click adventure game in rhyme that combines an exciting story with puzzles and exploration. What happens when a young milkmaid sees an alien craft in a fjord in 1920's Norway?
Deep in a fjord, a girl and her bovine,
Western Norway, nineteen-twenty-nine.
This is a story from Calf Ledge,
a small farm perched on a mountain edge.
It's 1920's Norway, and you play as Ruth, a young woman who lives alone on a remote farm at the end of a faraway fjord. You take care of your cows and make delicious dairy products that your friend sells in the closest town. But the dairy business is not going so well, and life on the farm is lonesome and hard. And at nights mysterious things keep happening to Ruth and her cows, making Ruth wonder: Is this the life she wants?
Then one day a giant, golden ship descends from the sky, forcing Ruth out on a journey that will change her life.
Milkmaid of the Milky Way is a story about moving into the unknown, breaking free from the past, it's a story about age, life, death and time - but most of all it's a story about finding your own place in the universe.
Features
- A lovingly crafted universe with hand-painted backgrounds combined with old school pixel art
- An exciting, intriguing story filled with wonder
- 2-3 hour playtime
- All dialogue and game text written in rhyme!
- Good pacing, not tooooo difficult
- English, French and Norwegian languages
- Autosave and custom save games
- Four earth-based cows
- Absolutely no microtransitions, loot boxes or pay to win :)
- Made with passion by one guy from Norway
System Requirements
PC:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Intel Core Duo
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel HD 4000
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Storage: 1 GB available space
Sound Card: Built In
Mac:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: OSX
Processor: Intel Core Duo or better
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Storage: 500 MB available space
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|Windows, macOS, Linux
|Rating
|Author
|machineboy
|Genre
|Adventure
|Tags
|Female Protagonist, norway, Pixel Art, Point & Click, Retro, Sci-fi, Story Rich
|Average session
|About a half-hour
|Languages
|English, French, Norwegian
|Inputs
|Mouse
|Links
|Steam, Blog
|Mentions
